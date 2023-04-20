Lights and sirens are seen atop a patrol vehicle in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) – Law enforcement in Marshall are investigating Thursday after police said a local business received an email claiming explosive devices had been planted throughout the city.

“The safety and security of our citizens are our top priority, and we are taking all necessary precautions to ensure their well-being,” Marshall police said. “The police department is working closely with other law enforcement agencies to thoroughly search and investigate any potential threat in the area.”

Authorities said they are urging citizens to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities.

“We are working with our partners to ensure the safety of our citizens and bring those responsible to justice,” Marshall Police Chief Cliff Carruth said.

The city said they encourage everyone in the community to be alert, and updates will be provided as they become available.