HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a 3-month-old.

On Tuesday, authorities received reports that a baby had been been taken to a local hospital and then later flown to a children’s hospital in Dallas.

On Wednesday, the hospital declared the newborn to be brain dead and an autopsy is being conducted.

This is an ongoing investigation and KETK will update this post as more information becomes available.