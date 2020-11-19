Officials investigating death of 64-year-old Lufkin man

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK)- City of Lufkin officials announced they are looking into the death of 64-year-old Lufkin man.

Stevie Taylor was found dead inside his house by a friend on Sunday in the 1300 block of Lakeview Drive. Taylor’s friend wasn’t able to reach him on the phone that day and went over to his house.

Officials said they have ordered an autopsy and are waiting for the results.

A person also used Taylor’s credit card at a local convenience store on Monday. This individual was later identified as Edward Coleman Jr., 57, of Lufkin.

Coleman was arrested on Tuesday for attempting to use Taylor’s credit card at a different convenience store. He is charged with two counts of credit card abuse. Coleman also had a parole warrant and remains in the Angelina County Jail without bond, according to Lufkin officials.

This case is still under investigation.