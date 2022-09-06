Three were confirmed dead after the suspect took a hostage at the location of the meeting, police said. (Getty Images)

UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Upshur County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday they are investigating the death of a 16-month-old toddler from Gilmer.

Officials said an investigation at the scene found that during a family gathering on Monday afternoon, a family member who intended to run an errand “began moving her car forward and struck the child that had moved into the car’s path.”

Upshur County deputies and EMS responded to the scene in the 2100 block of Mule Deer Road, and the child was transported to UT Health Pittsburg. Officials said she was pronounced dead upon arrival.

“All indications are that this was an accident,” officials said.