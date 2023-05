MOUNT PLEASANT, Texas (KETK) – A local bowling alley and activity center in Mount Pleasant caught fire early Monday morning.

According to Mount Pleasant Deputy Fire Chief Brad Eubanks, the call came in around 5:56 a.m. and they responded to a fire at the MP bowling alley.

State investigators are at the scene as of 10 a.m., looking into the fire and the cause of the fire is not known at this time.

KETK News will update this article as more information becomes available.