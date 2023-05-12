WEEPING MARY, Texas (KETK) – “I mean you would see these alligators on the road, crossing the road I mean it’s a real big problem down here for us,” Randy McCrae, Cherokee County resident said.

The alligator program leader for Texas Parks and Wildlife Department explains that all counties have different hunting rules.

“For the spring season, it’s private land only, so you need to either be the landowner that has it on its property or have permission from the landowner. The alligator that we’re talking about in question today was clearly an illegal killing. Still under investigation,” said Jonathan Warner, the Alligator Program leader for the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department.

Adding that Texans will be seeing more gators in the coming months.

“This time of year, it’s mating season we’re going into the nesting season there’s a lot of alligator movement on the landscape,” said Warner.

McCrae has been in the Weeping Mary area for several years. He tells us people don’t want to harm them but they feel it’s a problem they are often unwillingly forced to deal with.

“A threat to this community, if our kids can’t play on the roads and play like they want to play what are we to do,” said McCrae.

There is a hill in the neighborhood that children in the area love to ride their bikes along. But they’re scared of the alligators.

“That is not a normal way for people to have to live if you have to live in fear of something that’s here,” said McCrae.

Reminding people that this type of act was illegal.

“People are trying to illegally catch them you’re not allowed to kill, harass, molest, or feed alligators in the state of Texas it’s against the law. Really as long as you keep your distance,” said Warner.

Also reminding people not to swim at night and keep their pets at a safe distance from bodies of water. For now, McCrae hopes in the near future something can be done.

“They need to build something, some kind of barrier or anything to keep these alligators from coming down into this community,” said McCrae.