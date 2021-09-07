Officials involved in ‘multi-agency investigation’ in Lufkin

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – Officials are on the scene of a multi-agency investigation in Lufkin.

The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office and the Lufkin Police Department are involved in an investigation at the former Cherry’s Grocery located at 2805 N. Raguet St.

A release from Lufkin did not specify what the subject of the investigation was, but they did say that the scene is secure and there is no danger to the public at this time.

The store is closed for the time being and people are asked to avoid the area.