TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Officials in Tyler are looking for a missing 51-year-old who was last seen in late September.

Photo courtesy of Tyler Police.

According to Tyler Police, Edward Forrest Roddy, is a Black male, about 5’11”, 150 pounds, bald with a graying goatee, a neck tattoo that says “Shaneka” and has his ears pierced.

He has a surgical scar close to his left armpit, and officials said he goes by the nickname “Punkin.”

Anyone with information on his location is asked to contact the Tyler Police Department at 903-531-1000.