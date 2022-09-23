LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – Lufkin Police are investigating an incident involving a plot to murder a family after a Weatherford 12-year-old girl was found lying in the street with a gunshot wound to the head, according to the Parker County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials said the Weatherford girl was found Tuesday night after deputies were called to the shooting. The girl’s 38-year-old father was located inside the house with a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

“Sheriff’s investigators said the juvenile is believed to have shot her father, fled the scene, and later shot herself,” officials with Parker County said. “A handgun was located lying underneath the juvenile suspect.”

Investigators said they discovered the 12-year-old had planned for weeks to murder her family and pets, and had been in contact with another girl from Lufkin about the plan.

“The other juvenile female had also planned to murder her father, but did not go through with the plan,” officials said. “The pair had then planned for the Weatherford juvenile to drive to Lufkin, pick up the second juvenile suspect and run away together to Georgia.”

Officials said Parker County sheriff’s investigators have charged the Lufkin girl with criminal conspiracy in the planning of the murder plot.

“Due to the injuries, the age of the juveniles and the sensitive case matter, information released regarding this case will be limited,” Parker County Sheriff Russ Authier.