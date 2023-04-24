PAYNE SPRINGS, Texas (KETK) – A man was arrested on Sunday in Payne Springs for suspicion of driving under the influence after a crash, according to officials.

Payne Springs Fire Rescue said they were alerted to a single-car crash in the 8300 block of SH 198 around 7 p.m.

“There were reports that the vehicle was driving erratically and had run several vehicles off of the road prior to the crash,” officials said. “After the crash the driver allegedly tried to enter multiple other vehicles and then scaled a tall fence.”

Photo courtesy of Payne Springs Fire Rescue.

The owner of the fenced property encouraged the driver to stay with his car until authorities arrived, according to officials, and he was taken into custody by police with assistance from the property owner and Log Cabin police for suspicion of driving under the influence and other charges.

Officials said the driver and passenger of the car received minor injuries in the crash and were taken by EMS for treatment.