GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A man has been missing in Gregg County since being released from jail, authorities said.

The Gregg County Sheriff’s Office is looking for 39-year-old Thomas Walter Pennix, who has been missing since Nov. 16. He is described as a Black male with black hair and brown eyes, who stands roughly 6-feet-tall and weighs between 160 and 180 pounds.

Pennix is from Virginia and does not have family locally, authorities said. His family members have reportedly not seen or spoken to him since his release.

If you or anyone you know has information leading to Thomas or his whereabouts please contact Investigator Tyler Myers at 903-237-2527 or Gregg County Sheriff’s Office non-emergency line at 903-236-8400. Reference case number C22-16815.