LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – A man was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries early Wednesday morning after being shot by Longview police.

According to officials, police had responded to a report of assault family violence around 1:30 a.m. in the 800 block of Ownings Street.

“Officers began talking with the involved parties and then attempted to contact the suspect,” officials said. “The suspect then lunged out of a room armed with hammers in each hand and charged at the officers.”

Officials said due to the advancing threat, shots were fired and the suspect was shot. Officers on the scene administered first aid and contacted EMS. Charges are pending for the suspect.

“The safety of the community is paramount to the Longview Police Department, and the men and women of the department will continue working diligently to protect the community while providing professional policing,” officials said.