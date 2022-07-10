TYLER, Texas (KETK) — On Thursday, a 47-year-old man was killed in a deadly boating accident, leaving three others injured at the Sam Rayburn Reservoir just north of Jasper, Texas. According to The American Boating Association, 70% of individuals who venture out on the water have no formal training in boat handling or safety.

“First couple of weeks, we see people are missing their equipment, life jackets, fire extinguishers, their boats aren’t running and their carbonators are messed up. Just make sure that you go through your boat and have a checklist,” said Smith County Game Warden, Chris Swift.

Before operating or renting a watercraft this hot summer, it is highly recommended to know all the ins and outs of the boat. Ensuring you have all the necessary proper equipment. Top basics include an air horn, first aid kit and a safety whistle.

“Make sure you have your kill switch on your wrist at all times. So, if something happens or if you get out of the seat it will kill the motor instantly. So, it is the law and you’ve got to have it on when you sit down in the seat to operate the boat,” said Paul Taylor, Property Manager of The Boulders at Lake Tyler.

While in motion, maintain a 50-foot distance from other vessels, platforms, and individuals.

Regardless of speed limits not cited on the water, citations may still be issued for excessive speed or reckless operation, especially within crowded areas.

“It’s just like driving your car. There is a speed limit on the roads and it’s not good to fly because you don’t know the wakes and things that are on the water and people swimming in the lake,” said Taylor.

Most boating fatality victims are recovered not wearing a personal floatation device. Whether you know you are a swimmer or not, always wear a life jacket.

“A lot of people don’t know the depth of the lake. It can vary from one all the way to 20 or 40 feet deep. You never know what the circumstances may be if another boat comes toward you or if someone else falls out of the boat. Always wear one because things can change instantly,” said Taylor.

Before diving into the cool water, whether in a river, lake, or out in the ocean, be mindful of any debris that you may not see.

“That’s when you should have a life jacket on because you could hit debris and that jacket will bring you up to the top faster,” said Taylor.

In case of any emergency, while out on the water, you are encouraged to blow your emergency whistle five times to indicate you need help and call 911.

For Boating Safety courses and more, click here.