Officials offer rebate as incentive for City of Tyler employees who are fully vaccinated

TYLER, Texas (KETK)- The City of Tyler is offering a rebate for city employees who are fully vaccinated.

Tyler officials discussed the COVID-19 Vaccination: Medical Insurance Premium Rebate Program during a meeting on Wednesday.

The program is voluntary. Those who are eligible for the incentive are any full time or part time regular employees of the city of Tyler. They must have contributed premiums in 2021.

Eligible employees can receive up to $730 dollars if they are on the City of Tyler medical insurance plan or $500 for employees enrolled outside or as a dependent of an outside medical insurance program.

“Personally, I’m okay with offering an incentive. Once again, it’s the person’s right to choose (the vaccine) or not choose it,” said Tyler Mayor Don Warren.

City employees will also receive additional leave days known as called to serve days through this new incentive.

They may get three leave days if they are vaccinated by Sept. 30, 2021, two leave days if vaccinated by Oct. 22 and one day if vaccinated by Nov. 5.

The deadline to submit proof of vaccination is Nov. 15, 2021.

Officials said their plan disbursement date is during the second week of December and no later than Dec. 31, 2021.

Additionally, those who are dependents with an outside medical insurance must submit proof of evidence of coverage and premium payments made on their behalf by Nov. 15, 2021.

A person must also be employed by the city of Tyler on the disbursement date.

The Medical Insurance Premium Rebate Program would cost the city approximately, $914,000, but city leaders mentioned it could reduce health claim costs made by city employees.