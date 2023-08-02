JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KETK) – Investigators are currently on the scene after a woman was hit by a train in Jacksonville.

Authorities confirmed the woman has died and while investigators are on the scene, most streets and intersections west of the overpass on Highway 69 will be closed for an unknown period of time.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family of those involved. The train will be blocking intersections in town for an extended period of time. Please plan your travel accordingly and use 69 to cross the tracks.” Jacksonville Police Department

Officials said no further information is available at this time as the investigation is ongoing. KETK will update this post as more information becomes available.