UPDATE: The sheriff’s office said Kenavion Baker has been found and is in custody.

SAN AUGUSTINE, Texas (KETK) – The San Augustine County Sheriff’s Office told their community Wednesday night to be aware of a murder suspect “still at-large” in the county.

Officials said Kenavion Baker, 26 of Shreveport, La., is possibly armed and dangerous and traveling on foot.

He is described by the sheriff’s office as 6’3″ with long dreads, about 150 pounds, and is possibly wearing camo pants and a black hoodie.

“Keep all doors locked down,” officials said.