CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The body of a 75-year-old man was pulled from Lake Jacksonville Thursday, according to Cherokee County Sheriff Brent Dickson.

The identity of the man is being withheld at this time, but Dickson did confirm his age.

A family member knew the man went out to work on his boat dock, went outside to check on him and was unable to find him. Authorities were called, and a body was found dead in the water.

The body has been sent to Mesquite for autopsy.