TYLER, Texas (KETK) — The Tyler Fire Marshal has released the names of two victims killed in a house fire that happened on July 8 in Tyler.

Ava Christie Spaur, a 61-year-old woman, and Mark Anthony Lilly, 46-year-old man, both passed away during the fire at 517 W. Phillips Street in Tyler.

First responders received a call about the fire at 3:38 a.m. The call said that smoke and flames were visible on the porch area of the house and that several people were evacuating the building. Firefighters found heavy fire conditions and started searching the house and fighting the fire.

The department used five engines, one ladder company, a battalion chief and two investigators.

The cause of the fire is currently undetermined, initial autopsy results showed the presence of inhalation, but the final results are expected in the next few weeks.