LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – New details have been released after a crash in Lufkin killed three people, injured four and a 17-year-old was arrested on three counts of intoxicated manslaughter.

According to officials, Radaysha Jackson, 18 of Kirbyville, and Reilly Brown, 19 of Carthage, were critically injured in the crash and remain hospitalized in Tyler. Officials said both are in stable condition.

Officials said the injured and deceased were among seven people inside a white Honda Accord when the crash happened in the 3300 block of South First Street. The Honda was driven by Tyler Lewis, 17 of Jasper, who was booked into Angelina County Jail for intoxicated manslaughter and released on Monday for a combined bond amount of $150,000.

DPS is awaiting toxicology results from a blood sample taken at the hospital following the crash, and officials said the results would take six to eight weeks.

According to authorities, around 10:30 p.m. the night of the crash, officers were called to a disturbance at Motel 6. Management told the officers they believed a group staying in one of the rooms was connected to the disturbance and wanted them to leave.

Officials said the group, who were all adults, left the room and that many of them left in the same white Honda Accord Lewis was found to be driving during the crash.

“Officers were informed by Lewis and other witnesses that after leaving Motel 6, the group attempted to go to a hotel near the crash site after another local hotel would not rent to them,” officials said. “Our agency is continuing an in-depth investigation of the events leading up to the crash.”

Witnesses to the crash told authorities the Honda made a “sudden and dramatic” lane change into the path of a Ford Bronco in front of Cotton Patch in Lufkin.

The driver of the Bronco was unable to avoid the collision, according to witnesses, and both vehicles spun into the median following the impact.

Officials said no one in the Honda was wearing a seatbelt during the crash, and the Lufkin Fire Department had to extricate everyone from the car. The driver of the Bronco was wearing a seatbelt, according to officials, and was not physically injured in the crash.

DPS will conduct a crash reconstruction next week.