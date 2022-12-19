TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Officials in Tyler have responded to a fire at the Freedom Fellowship Church in Tyler on Loop 323 near Fairfax Drive.
The call came in around 10 a.m. on Monday, and multiple departments responded to assist.
by: Darby Good
Posted:
Updated:
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Officials in Tyler have responded to a fire at the Freedom Fellowship Church in Tyler on Loop 323 near Fairfax Drive.
The call came in around 10 a.m. on Monday, and multiple departments responded to assist.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now