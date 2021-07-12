Officials reveal cause of Posados fire in Lindale

LINDALE, Texas (KETK) – The Smith County Fire Marshal’s Office determined the cause of the Sunday morning fire at Posados Cafe in Lindale.

Investigators determined Monday that the fire was caused by a lightning strike. No injuries were reported after the fire, according to Clay Williamson, Assistant Chief with the Lindale Fire Department.

The fire was reported Sunday morning shortly after 10 a.m., and firefighters from Lindale, Dixie and Red Springs fire departments were called to the structure fire at 3201 South Main Street in Lindale.

Lindale Police Chief Dan Somes reportedly requested assistance from the Smith County Fire Marshal’s Office to investigate the fire.

“Smith County Fire Marshal Deputies Michael Malone and Caitlin Roberson, along with Fire Investigator Travis Johnson, investigated the fire. It has been ruled natural and was the effect of a documented lightning strike in the area,” Smith County Fire Marshal Jay Brooks said.

The fire was contained to an isolated area and caused minimal damage to the business.

