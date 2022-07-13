RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — Crews are on the scene of two fires in Rusk County that officials believe were caused by illegal burning.

Wednesday afternoon, the Elderville-Lakeport Volunteer Fire Department responded quickly to a fire on FM 1716, near Lee’s Creek Grocery and Grill, according to Rusk County Fire Marshal Terry Linder.

Linder said that the fire burned close to the back of the house on the property, which caused some burning and melting of siding. Texas A&M Forest Service is on the scene of the fire putting in a plow line.

Linder thanked the Elderville-Lakeport Volunteer Fire Department for their work in saving the house.

Officials said that there is a separate fire in Rusk County near Tatum that was also possibly caused by illegal burning. Rusk County is currently one of the 26 East Texas Counties that are under burn bans.

Violation of a burn ban is considered a class C misdemeanor and could be punishable by a fine of up to $500.