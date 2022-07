SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Noonday Fire Department is searching for two people who are possibly missing Wednesday night after two empty jet skis were found in the middle of Lake Palestine.

Officials received a call about the jet skis around 8:15 p.m. in the area of 17069 Lakeside Drive, according to the Smith County Sheriff’s Office.

A Texas Game Warden and EMS are at the scene.

This is a developing story. KETK is working to get you the latest information.