UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Upshur County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating an 89-year-old man.

The man is identified as Billy Joe Lankford and authorities said he is 5’9, 160 pounds. Lankford reportedly is believed to have left his home that is located on the 7000 block of East Highway 154 near FM 1650 east of Gilmer.

Officials said that Lankford might have left his home during the night in his white Honda Crosstour with a license plate number that reads GLJ 0424.

The release stated that Lankford is believed to suffer from “some mental impairment.”