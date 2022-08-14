UPDATE — Around 5 p.m., Sean Alsip was taken into custody by the Texas Rangers. The Rains County Sheriff’s Office said Alsip was taken to the Rains County Jail without incident.

RAINS COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — The Rains County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man that they say could be armed and dangerous.

Monica Robertson

Sean Douglas Alsip, 30, is 6 feet tall, weighing 170 pounds, has brown eyes and is bald, according to officials. The sheriff’s office said he was in a blue cutoff shirt and blue jeans and that he has tattoos on his arm.

Officials said they last saw Alsip with Monica Robertson on County Road 3150 before they ran off. Robertson has since been detained by law enforcement, but Alsip remains at large.

Authorities said anyone that sees Alsip is should call 911.