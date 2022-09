HOUSTON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Officials in Houston County announced Wednesday morning they are searching for an escaped inmate.

Miguel Alejandro Zuniga, 31, was last seen on camera at the sheriff’s office in Crockett around 2 a.m. wearing gray pants and a white shirt. He is 5’6″ tall with black hair and brown eyes.

Officials said Zuniga was in custody on a drug related offense, and anyone who believes to have seen him should dial 911 immediately.