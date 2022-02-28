NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office investigators are searching for a man accused of continuous sexual abuse of a child.

35-year-old Theodore Joseph Irelan is wanted for the first degree felony. He is roughly 5’6″ and 155 lbs. He has blue eyes and brown hair, and could be in a 2017 gray Tesla with a custom license plate.

Irelan reportedly has residences in Diboll and Brownsville.

If you see him, contact your local law enforcement agency or the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office at 936-560-7777.