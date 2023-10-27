TEXARKANA, Texas (KETK) – Officials in Texarkana said they are searching for a man who attempted to break into an ATM multiple times this week using various tools.

Texarkana PD said the man, whose face was caught on the ATM’s camera, walked up to an ATM on New Boston Road and tried to break into it by repeatedly “swinging a pickaxe and sledgehammer at the ATM like he was trying to hit the ball out of the park.”

Photo courtesy of Texarkana PD.

Photo courtesy of Texarkana PD.

Photo courtesy of Texarkana PD.

Photo courtesy of Texarkana PD.

According to officials, he failed to gain access to the ATM, and returned early Thursday morning with a hammer, screwdriver and what appeared to be a PVC pipe to try again.

“However, his new technique wasn’t any more effective than the first one,” officials said in a release. “After several minutes of trying, he was forced to acknowledge defeat and that he had struck out yet again.”

Anyone who recognizes him is asked to call Texarkana police at 903-798-3116 or Texarkana Area Crime Stoppers at 903-793-STOP. Officials said that crime stoppers is also willing to pay a reward of up to $1,000 for information that leads to his arrest, but to qualify, the tip must be made through them.