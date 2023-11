TEXARKANA, Texas (KETK) – Officials in Texarkana said on Tuesday they are seeking the public’s help in finding a missing woman.

According to police, 43-year-old Shontacia “Mika” Henderson was last seen on Halloween, and her family said it is unusual for her to be out of touch with them for this long.

“We’re worried about her and just want to make sure that she’s OK,” officials said.

Anyone who has seen her or knows where Henderson is now, is asked to call Texarkana PD at 903-798-3116.