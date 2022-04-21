SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A 73-year-old man is missing from Smith County, the sheriff’s office reported.

Freddie Lee Head was last seen leaving his residence, south of Hideaway Lake at 7 p.m. Wednesday night. Officials said he was heading to an address in northwest Smith County, but no one was at the residence. It is unknown if Head made it there or not.

Head is described as a white man, 5’6″, 160 lbs., with gray hair and blue eyes. A photo of Head was not immediately available.

He is driving a maroon 1996 Dodge Ram pickup with the license plate BC65734, last seen heading west on I-20 near Terrell at approximately 9:30 p.m. Wednesday night.

Officials said he is on medication for dementia and a heart condition and does not have any medication with him.

“He is believed to be in danger due to his cognitive and physical disabilities,” according to the Smith County Sheriff’s Office.

A Silver Alert was issued.