CASS COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Officials in Cass County are searching for Larry Bob Ballard JR., 56, a diabetic who has been missing since Thursday, April 27.

Ballard Jr. is a white male who is five-foot eight inches tall and weighs 200 pounds, officials said.

According to authorities, Ballard Jr. was last seen wearing blue jeans, a long sleeve blue denim shirt and a t-shirt around 11 p.m. on Thursday near County Road 2116 and County Road 2118 where his truck was stuck.

Officials said that Ballard Jr. was walking in the direction of Douglassville near Highway 8 and County Road 2122 when he was last seen on Thursday. Cass County officials added that Ballard Jr. is a diabetic who has been away from his home for three days.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office asked that anyone with information call 903-756-7511.