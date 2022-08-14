LINDALE, Texas (KETK) — Law enforcement officials are searching for a missing teen from Lindale. Madison Adams has been missing since Wednesday, Aug. 10, according to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Adams is 16-year-old white female with brown hair and hazel eyes. She is about 5’2″ and 143 pounds, all according to the NCMEC.

Officials say that Adams may be in the Lindale area, or she may have traveled to Tyler, Whitehouse or Frankston.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or contact the nearest law enforcement agency.