UPDATE: Nhan Le-Do was found and taken to the hospital, according to police. Officials said she was found in the 2800 block of Clendenen Lane.

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Longview Police said they are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing woman last seen on Wednesday. Her car was found near the 2600 block of Bill Owens Parkway.

Nhan Le-Do, 57, is about 5’4″ tall and weighs about 125 pounds. She has black hair, brown eyes and was last seen wearing a white and blue striped shirt with black leggings, according to police.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Longview police at 903-237-1199.