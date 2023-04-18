SHELBY COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man that was reported missing by his family.

Francisco Ruiz, 21, of Center, was last seen around 6 a.m. Monday morning driving a 2004 maroon/silver 4-door Ford F-150, a release stated. Officials said there is a Sundown Audio sticker in the bottom right corner of the back glass and the truck has a large scratch on the passenger side doors.

Ruiz is described by officials as a Hispanic male with brown hair and brown eyes. He reportedly has family in El Dorado Ark and may have traveled through Logansport heading to Arkansas.

Photo Courtesy of the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office