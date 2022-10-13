SHELBY COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Officials in Shelby County said they are searching for a missing 68-year-old woman.

Inga Lout, of Shelbyville, was last seen around 5 a.m. on Wednesday in the 200 block of County Road 2565 in Center. She is described as white, 5’3″ tall, about 165 pounds with black hair nad green eyes.

“Lout is believed to be driving a 2015 charcoal gray Dodge Durango bearing Texas plate GDW4637,” officials said.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Chad Hooper at 936-572-5045 or the sheriff’s office at 936-598-5601.