RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Several agencies are on the scene of the search for a woman who was reported missing in Rusk County on Wednesday.

The Rusk County Sheriff’s Office said they are currently in the 12,000 block of FM 2276 looking for Jasmine Wheat. The release stated that Wheat was last seen wearing a tan long-sleeve shirt, black shorts and pink tennis shoes.

According to Sheriff Johnwayne Valdez, there are several different agencies searching in the area of FM 2276 north of CR 178, including officials utilizing ATVs and horses.

Valdez said that search and rescue teams, along with TDCJ bloodhounds are also assisting in the search.

According to Valdez, Wheat allegedly experienced a mental health episode and walked off.

The public is asked to avoid the area if possible.

“We’re doing everything we can,” said Valdez.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office at 903-657-3581.