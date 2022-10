SAN AUGUSTINE, Texas (KETK) – Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect with multiple felony warrants in the area of Highway 21 and Spur 85.

According to authorities, Bryan Aleck Krolczyk is white, five foot 10, 190 pounds, has shoulder length “sandy blonde” hair and was last observed wearing tan pants and a blue shirt.

Officials said to not pick up any hitchhikers in the area and if you see Krolczyk to call 911.