TITUS COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — The Titus County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information on the whereabouts of a fugitive.

Danny Dwayne Roach, 46, is wanted for a motion to revoke probation for the offense of stalking.

Roach is known to work at a residential and commercial construction, according to TCSO.

If anyone has any information as to Roach’s whereabouts, the Titus County Sheriff’s Office is asking people to call them at 903-572-6641.