EUSTACE, Texas (KETK) – A gas leak was caused by a stress crack in a heater unit and the entire town of Eustace had to be temporarily evacuated in 2021, said the Railroad Commission of Texas.

The issue was found in the elbow of an above ground heater unit. Officials removed part of the pipe and sent it to be tested for corrosion, embrittlement and other issues.

Residents in Van Zandt County and Henderson County were asked to evacuate on Nov. 12 after people called officials because they smelled gas. The gas leak was reported in the Purtis Creek area of Van Zandt County near Eustace. Officials later also told residents to shelter in place, and the issue was fixed the following morning.