NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office investigated a social media post that appeared to allege violence planned at a county school.

No evidence indicated that the threat was credible or presented a danger was found, according to NCSO.

Authorities in Hopkins County contacted the NCSO after they were made aware of the social media post. The post was traced back to an account associated with a user in Chireno. Investigators found that a 16-year-old student had distributed the information, and officials contacted the school district.

According to officials, it became apparent that the Chireno student did not create the post, but had forwarded something created by an unknown person. The student was seeking information about the post and did not intend it as a threat, according to NCSO. Electronics were seized and searched as part of the investigation.

The sheriff’s office worked closely with Chireno ISD and the Precinct 4 Constable’s Office to investigate the incident.

“Based on the evidence, we do not believe the threat originated with the student, or that the student created

the post,” said Nacogdoches County Sheriff Jason Bridges.

In response to the post and other recent incidents in East Texas, all county school districts were immediately notified and placed on high alert. NCSO deputies have also been ordered to increase patrols, presence, and monitoring at all county school districts as a precaution.

Increased monitoring and patrols at county schools will continue out of an abundance of caution, according to NCSO.

The investigation into the origin of the post is ongoing.

“We don’t take incidents like this lightly,” Bridges said. “We will do everything in our power to investigate and intervene in these types of cases. NCSO deputies regularly train and prepare to respond to these types of incidents.”

If you are concerned about something you’ve seen, have noticed suspicious behavior, or suspect a crime, call

911 in an emergency, or reach out to your local law enforcement agency. The NCSO non-emergency line is 936-560-7777.

Recently, there have been other threats towards schools in East Texas.

Over at Nacogdoches ISD, a student was arrested and charged with terroristic threat after a post circulated on Snapchat with a “threatening remark.”

Not long after announcing that arrest, NISD said that there was a “disturbing image” posted on Snapchat, but it was not posted by a NISD student. They did not clarify if an arrest was made in that case.

In Shelbyville, a student reportedly threatened that the school would be “shot up.” The student was located and the case was handed over to the Juvenile Probation Office.