OFFICIALS: Sleeping 11-year-old found shot in her bed, authorities looking for person of interest

POLK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Officials say an 11-year-old East Texas girl was found shot asleep in her bed the day after Christmas.

According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, they received a 911 call from the 2500 block of FM 1988 West stating that someone had shot into a home.

“Deputies arrived and found that an 11 year old female who was asleep in bed had been shot,” officials said.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a person of interest in this case.

Detectives want to speak with Avery Norman, who is possibly driving a black Dodge truck or a black older model 4-door Acura. At this time, there is no further information or a photo of Norman available.