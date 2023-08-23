TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Nacogdoches County is now strongly recommending its citizens to register for an emergency alert system.

They say it gets you factual, real-time information that aims to keep you safe most importantly.

“We can just push that one button and it’ll go to everyone who’s signed up,” said Abby Scorsonelli, with the Nacogdoches County Emergency Management Office.

With dangerously dry conditions continuing over much of East Texas that have caused several wildfires just this week, Nacogdoches County officials are now advising its citizens to go online and register for the NacWise alert system.

Scorsonelli said these alerts can make a difference.

“We just want citizens of the county to just be ready and to have multiple options and receiving alerts and warning so that they can take the steps necessary to avoid these fires if an evacuation becomes necessary,” said Scorsonelli.

Another emergency alert app being used around East Texas that you can get on your phone is called Smart911.

The East Texas Council of Government uses it for 13 out of 14 counties in East Texas.

Public Safety Manager for ETCOG, Donetta Miller, said the information you get is directly from county officials.

“The people that are realizing those alerts are the ones that are fighting those fires and reporting those fires,” said Miller.

You can get the Smart911 app for iPhone or Android and then you’ll be able to get critical alerts and messages in your area.

Whether it’s bad weather heading your way or the police warning of a dangerous situation, receiving crucial information at the right time can save lives.

Below is a list of ETCOG counties with Smart911 emergency alerts:

Below is a list of ETCOG cities with Smart911 emergency alerts: