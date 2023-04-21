AUSTIN, Texas (KETK) – Texas Parks and Wildlife wants Texans to keep their lights off at night from April 22 until May 12 to keep migrating birds safe as they travel to the north.
The national Lights Out initiative was launched in 2017 by American National Insurance Company and Houston Audubon after 400 dead birds were discovered after hitting a skyscraper.
According to TPWD, turning out the lights at night reduces the amount of bird collisions by 11 times in the spring and by six times in the fall.
“Adding stickers or decals to the glass to prevent birds from flying through can save these little birds, because birds truly do not understand the concept of glass,” Anna Vallery, conservation specialist with Houston Audubon said.
Here’s how TPWD says Texans can help:
- Turn off all nonessential lights from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. each night during the program.
- Don’t use landscape lighting to illuminate trees or gardens where birds may be resting.
- For essential lights (security and safety lighting), use the following dark skies-friendly lighting practices:
- Aim lights downward.
- Use lighting shields to direct light downward and avoid light shining into the sky or trees.
- Use motion detectors and sensors so lights only come on when you need them.
- Close blinds at night to reduce the amount of light from windows.
- You can find examples of dark skies-friendly lighting from the International Dark Sky Association and additional guidance and language from the McDonald Observatory’s dark skies resources and recommended lighting practices.
- If you own or manage a building:
- Consider adjusting custodial schedules to end by 11 p.m.
- Ask custodial staff to ensure that lights are off after they finish their work.
- You can also find out more information about bird-friendly window decal designs that reduce collisions.