AUSTIN, Texas (KETK) – Texas Parks and Wildlife wants Texans to keep their lights off at night from April 22 until May 12 to keep migrating birds safe as they travel to the north.

The national Lights Out initiative was launched in 2017 by American National Insurance Company and Houston Audubon after 400 dead birds were discovered after hitting a skyscraper.

According to TPWD, turning out the lights at night reduces the amount of bird collisions by 11 times in the spring and by six times in the fall.

“Adding stickers or decals to the glass to prevent birds from flying through can save these little birds, because birds truly do not understand the concept of glass,” Anna Vallery, conservation specialist with Houston Audubon said.

Here’s how TPWD says Texans can help: