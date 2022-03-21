NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – The Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public about a report of a man impersonating a police officer and pulling over young women on the road.

The sheriff’s office said it has not been contacted by anyone who has been pulled over by someone impersonating a police officer, but has received a single second-hand report from “a concerned citizen.”

According to the allegation, a white male is driving a black Nissan with red and blue emergency lights mounted inside the grill. The vehicle might also have damage to the hood and passenger side.

This individual may be pulling young female drivers over along Highway 204 or elsewhere in the county or city.

The sheriff’s office gave tips on what to do if you suspect you’ve been stopped by someone who is not a law enforcement member:

Pay close attention to clothing, equipment and demeanor

Look for official badges and patches

If you are suspicious about an attempted stop, call 911 to inform dispatchers of the suspicious activity and proceed to a safe public location. Dispatchers can verify the individual’s name and/or badge number. Do not exit your vehicle.