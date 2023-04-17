ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A woman was rescued Sunday morning after her boat overturned in the Neches River.

According to Slocum Fire and Rescue, the boat had overturned the night before and at daylight “the husband walked out to State Highway 294 and flagged down a passing motorist for assistance.”

A water rescue team was called around 7:32 a.m., and officials said a woman in her mid-60s was found in the water hanging onto a tree.

“The woman was successfully rescued and transported back to the water entry site,” officials said. “EMS was staged and waiting for the victim, so that she could be assessed and given necessary medical treatment.”

She was taken by ambulance to the hospital for further evaluation, and Slocum Fire and Rescue said 52 minutes after receiving the call, the woman was rescued and in the ambulance.

Slocum Fire and Rescue and Anderson County responded with their swiftwater rescue teams, including a newly acquired Anderson County swiftwater boat that was put into service four days before the rescue.

“We would like to thank the first responders, Texas Game Wardens, Texas DPS, Palestine Regional EMS and UT Health Department in assisting with a very safe and efficient swiftwater rescue,” officials said.