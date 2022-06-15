HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Authorities said a woman left her twin infants at the scene of a car wreck in Harrison County on Tuesday.

The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office said they received “dozens” of calls from drivers on I-20 eastbound, around mile marker 619, saying that a woman was “running into traffic.” A DPS Trooper found her around mile marker 623, “and she appeared to be under the influence of some chemical intoxicant,” officials said.

She was arrested and put in the back of a HCSO vehicle. The woman reportedly told authorities she was driving and her car had broken down, but her two 6-month-old infants were still in the car.

“There was no car to be found, so deputies and Troopers started searching the area,” according to a release. They found a vehicle crashed out on the south service road of I-20.

According to a release, the car crashed through the end of the road barricade and appeared to be totaled. Authorities found one infant in the vehicle and called EMS to help the child.

Meanwhile, “the woman then slipped her handcuffs and climbed through the small gap in the back cage into the front of the car.”

The other infant was found after a two-hour search of the woods and interstate, with multiple agencies assisting with the search.