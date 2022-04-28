TYLER, Texas (KETK) — The oil and gas industry is heating back up, with the pandemic easing and oil prices skyrocketing, the search for filling positions is as active as ever. According to the Houston Chronicle, Texas added more than 4,000 oil and gas jobs in the month of March.

To help fill the need, Patterson UTI Energy Corporation in West Texas came to Tyler in hopes of hiring as many entry level employees as they can. Experience is not necessary, as they are wanting to give prospective employees a chance to meet directly with hiring managers.

“We have many spots to fill, so we’re looking anywhere from entry level, new to the industry as we would call it, to go through our formal training program. As well as, all the way up to experienced rig based personnel,” says Brandi Coulter, the company’s human resources manager.

101 people out of 168 applicants were offered jobs at Thursday’s event.

Hiring manager, Michael Morgan, says that he wants to bring in positive employees that the company can invest their time in.

“Just trying to get some good candidates to bring in, where we can invest our time training up, and help them make a career,” Morgan explains.

This event was a one-stop shop complete with the application, interview, and drug testing portion of the hiring process.

“We have the process completed [today], and we just wait on those results, so that we can get those candidates hired on and ready to start working,” Coulter adds.

Once you receive the message that you have been hired, the energy company will send you through their training program that will prepare you for a life in the field.

“We get you ready to go out on the rig and be successful and have a long term career,” Coulter says.

The need for employees is consistent, so if you missed Thursday’s event but are still interested you can find information on how to apply here.