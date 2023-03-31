OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An Oklahoma City man convicted of serial robbery and murder has received four consecutive life terms without the possibility of parole for each person he is accused of killing.

Mario Normore was already in jail for a string of robberies in 2017 when detectives connected him to four murders, including the death of Longview native Ashley Easton.

Easton, Bashar Burks, Searra Howe and James Knowles were all killed between July and October of 2017.

In July 2017, Burks’ body was found in a burning car. The following day, Easton’s body was discovered in a ditch.

Howe’s body was found lying in a heavily wooded area southwest of Jones in October 2017, more than two months after she disappeared.

“We miss her everyday, a lot of people do,” said Searra’s sister, Tabitha Howe in 2018.

James Knowles was last seen by his family on Oct. 3, 2017. His body has never been found.

This week, Normore pleaded guilty to 10 robberies, four murders, and a handful of charges stemming from a jail riot.

He will serve all sentences consecutively.