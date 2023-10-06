NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – The Old Nacogdoches University Building is reopening on Oct. 27 after being closed during an eight month refurbishment process, according to the Nacogdoches Federation of Women’s Clubs.

The building was entirely refurbished and new features were added like an elevator to the second floor and a timeline of the history of the building that’s illustrated with photos.

The building was built in 1858 and currently serves as a museum, event center and home of the building’s trustees, the Nacogdoches Federation of Women’s Clubs.

Fundraising for the refurbishment started in October of 2020 and construction started in January of 2023.

The federation will host a ribbon cutting and open house for the building on Oct. 27 at 10 a.m. There will be light refreshments and historical re-enactors of Sam Houston and Thomas Jefferson Rusk, who had connections to the building, according to the federation.

To learn more, visit the Old University Building online.