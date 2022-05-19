TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Rick Murphey the Jeweler is celebrating 172 years of service. The company is the longest-running business in East Texas and will receive an official Texas Historical Marker Dedication Ceremony.

The event was held on Thursday, May 19 at 2 p.m. in the Green Acres Shopping Center.

Rick Murphey the Jeweler was founded at a time when the country was trying to get back on its feet after the Civil War, according to Robert Dodd. He added that the industrial revolution brought an innovative aspect to American lives and ideas of providing services to customers.

A.M. “Arch” Murphey opened his first jewelry and watch store on the north side of Tyler Square and dedicated himself to providing high-quality products and offering personalized and friendly service. Rick Murphey now carries on the family business.

Dodd said that the family outlook of the business helped it to continue to grow five generations later.

“Being a fifth generation jeweler serving East Texas has truly been an honor. This event is to honor our forefathers who started this business in 1850. We look forward to continuing to serve our community for many more years to come,” said Rick Murphey. “We want to thank all of our customers past and present for their continued support.”